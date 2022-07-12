NC DHHS Flu
End of life planning roundtable to be held at Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society

By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Wills. Trusts. Funeral planning. Advanced directives. Hospice. These are terms nearly everyone will have to learn, but with which too many are unfamiliar. To help close that gap, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society will host a roundtable discussion on the issues surrounding the end of life on Sunday, July 17 at 2:30 p.m.

The program will include brief presentations from lawyer Franklin Drake, funeral director David Preddy, and hospice professionals Nicole Wolfe and Dr. Randall Schisler. They will cover a wide range of issues pertaining to the end of life and the preparations we all can, and should, make.

A time for questions from the audience will follow. This program, which is free and open to the public, will take place in Society Hall on the ECHS campus located at 1145 N. College St. in Mount Pleasant. Housed on the campus of the former Mt. Pleasant Collegiate Institute and its predecessors, Western Carolina Male Academy and North Carolina College, the Eastern Cabarrus Historical Society is a non-profit organization committed to restoring and preserving the rich history of eastern Cabarrus County.

