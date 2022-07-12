Deadly virus affecting cats confirmed at CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control confirmed positive cases of Feline Panleukopenia and has implemented immediate protocol changes that were activated July 11 when the first cases were discovered.

“As I’m sure you have heard, we have seen some cases of panleukopenia virus in the last week. This is not totally unexpected – every shelter sees their cases every year. Like parvovirus in puppies (which is very similar to this parvovirus in cats), it is everywhere in the environment and not so easily eliminated. Vaccination is our strongest defense against this disease, which is why we vaccinate upon intake here at the shelter,” said Dr. Julie Holifield, Animal Care & Control veterinarian in an internal email to AC&C volunteers and cat/kitten fosters.

Changes that were immediately put in place for a minimum of 14 days:

The shelter remains open for selective intake of felines. The shelter is not taking in adult stray cats, and are delaying owner surrender intake of adult cats. Staff are, however, able to take in orphaned neonate kittens. Kittens who have a mom can’t be accepted right now and will need to remain with their mother.

The kitten nursey is closed for intake and the kittens that remain are being carefully monitored.

Currently, any cat/kitten that is positive for panleukopenia will be euthanized.

Representatives from the shelter say they do not have the capacity and resources to treat them in-house or in foster homes, and the risk are too great.

No medications are capable of killing the virus and without intensive care, up to 90 percent of cats infected may die.

Feline Panleukopenia damages cells that line the intestines, attacks bone marrow and lymph nodes, can cause high fever, lethargy, vomiting, dehydration and more.

There are kittens and cats that are ready for adoption. They have been moved to a new temporary adoption area and adopters will be counseled on Feline Panleukopenia.

Members of the public, volunteers, fosters should email animals@cmpd.org for more information.

