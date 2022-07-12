CATS holding three-day job fair amidst bus driver shortages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is holding three days of job fairs aimed at hiring dozens of new drivers.

It comes as CATS has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers, with the agency tweeting its driver absences each morning.

Ready to get behind the wheel of a new career? Transit Management of Charlotte will host a Bus Operators' Job Fair this Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. There will be on-the-spot interviews and free CATS bus rides that will transport you to the job fair. pic.twitter.com/u5oMvrnsbk — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) July 11, 2022

The lack of drivers is causing disruption in a lot of people’s lives, with some saying they’ve missed crucial appointments, even losing their jobs because they didn’t have reliable transportation.

Back in February, WBTV uncovered serious reliability issues with buses not showing up on time. CEO John Lewis said staffing was the main issue – with dozens of vacancies – and now so many absences is exacerbating the problem

The three-day job fair is one way to try and fill those jobs. It will occur Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., at 3145 S. Tryon St.

During the job fair, attendees can learn about open positions, participate in on-the-spot interviews and get information about benefits.

Bus routes 2 and 16 will even provide free rides to the job fair.

Those interested need to be at least 23 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and a copy of a commercial driver’s license or permit with passenger endorsement

Job seekers also have to pass a physical and drug test

Those who are hired will get seven weeks of paid training and earn nearly $19 an hour.

