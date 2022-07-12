NC DHHS Flu
CATS holding three-day job fair amidst bus driver shortages

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Area Transit System is holding three days of job fairs aimed at hiring dozens of new drivers.

It comes as CATS has been experiencing a shortage of bus drivers, with the agency tweeting its driver absences each morning.

The lack of drivers is causing disruption in a lot of people’s lives, with some saying they’ve missed crucial appointments, even losing their jobs because they didn’t have reliable transportation.

Related: CATS bus rider says a bus not showing up cost her a job

Back in February, WBTV uncovered serious reliability issues with buses not showing up on time. CEO John Lewis said staffing was the main issue – with dozens of vacancies – and now so many absences is exacerbating the problem

Related: Thousands of “ghost buses” don’t show up for CATS riders

The three-day job fair is one way to try and fill those jobs. It will occur Tuesday through Thursday, from 9 to 11 a.m. and 3 to 5 p.m., at 3145 S. Tryon St.

During the job fair, attendees can learn about open positions, participate in on-the-spot interviews and get information about benefits.

Bus routes 2 and 16 will even provide free rides to the job fair.

Those interested need to be at least 23 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and a copy of a commercial driver’s license or permit with passenger endorsement

Job seekers also have to pass a physical and drug test

Those who are hired will get seven weeks of paid training and earn nearly $19 an hour.

