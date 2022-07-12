Bond denied for man charged in I-77 crash in Chester County, S.C. that killed 7-year-old

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) A judge has denied bond for a man accused of driving under the influence and killing a young boy in Chester County.

Investigators say Jason Palmer caused a crash that killed the 7-year-old and injured three others on Interstate 77 over the weekend.

AT NOON: We're live with what happened in court with this man--Jason Palmer. He is accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car. The crash left a 7-year-old dead and another man in critical condition. @MorganNewellTV pic.twitter.com/VGyGcsmTzx — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) July 12, 2022

The judge agreed with the prosecutor that Palmer was too much of a flight risk since he was not from the area and did pose a threat to the community considering the charges he was facing.

Palmer is charged with possession of cocaine, felony DUI where death results and felony DUI with great bodily injury.

He’s also charged with not having insurance on his car and possession of marijuana.

The prosecutor says Palmer was going almost 100 miles per hour when he hit the back of another car, which apparently flipped several times before ramming into a tree.

According to the prosecution, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol felt Palmer was under the influence because of how he was acting on the scene.

One man remains in the hospital in critical condition following the crash and the child who died has not yet been identified.

