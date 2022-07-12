Airplane noise study underway for communities surrounding CLT airport

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Douglas International Airport is starting a study that could help improve the quality of life for some people living near the airport.

Through the study, the airport will get a better understanding of the noise created by planes landing and taking off from the airport.

The last Part 150 Noise Compatibility study was last updated 35 years ago in 1987, the process identifies where land use is not compatible with aircraft noise, and it looks to find solutions.

Cheryl Ellis of Charlotte said, “You can read the words on the airplanes, it shadows my windows.”

The airport will soon take a deeper look at the impact airplane noise has on the communities surrounding the airport.

“I done got so used to it, I can tell what size the plane is, how big the plane is,” said Billy Garrett of Charlotte.

Rob Adams, the Project Manager for the study and President of Landrum & Brown said, “the first step is to identify are there any problems that fall within the Part 150 guidelines.”

The Part 150 study will create noise exposure maps around the airport to identify areas where the noise is incompatible for homes and businesses according to the FAA.

Ellis said, “I don’t know if I’m used to it or not, I guess I just accept it.”

Something that is common for people living in communities close to the airport, is that most are used to the noise and it has become a normal part of their day.

Garrett added, “I don’t know what else you can do, I just don’t know, it’s just something that living in this kind of zone, the area from the airport, it’s just something you have to learn to get used to.”

Hope is not lost for some annoyed by the aircraft noise. There are solutions for people and businesses close to the airport depending on what the study reveals.

It includes changing flight patterns, changing land use around the airport, adding more insulation to structures, and it’s even possible the airport could buy impacted properties.

Adams said, “the program has been wildly successful in terms of reducing those issues.”

The project manager said the study and outcomes are voluntary, so people will not be forced into a buyout or forced to accept more insulation. and this is all dependent on what the study finds over the next 18 to 24 months.

“I can’t tell you what this study will conclude at this point because we’re just at the beginning,” said Adams.

This noise study will include public hearings to get feedback, workshops, and an advisory committee. The airport says this is a voluntary study so people can choose whether to participate.

The final review and approval by the FAA are expected by the spring of 2024.

