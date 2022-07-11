NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Wife of comedian performing in Nevada wins $1.4 million slot jackpot

A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the...
A player identified as Kathryn J. points to the winning $1.4 million IGT slot jackpot at the Grand Sierra Resort on July 8, 2022. She is the wife of comedian Justin Rupple.(Grand Sierra Resort)
By Steve Timko and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) -The wife of a comedian playing in Nevada over the weekend won a $1.4 million slot jackpot Friday.

The player, identified as Kathryn J., was at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) playing a Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot 7s slot machine when she won, the GSR said in a statement. Kathyrn said she was grateful to International Game Technology, the GSR and its staff.

“We are looking forward to paying down our debts and traveling,” she said in a statement.

She is the wife of Justin Rupple, who played Friday night at the Crystal Bay Casino on Lake Tahoe’s north shore and who had two shows at The Virgil in Reno on Saturday. Rupple is making the appearances as part of Reno Tahoe Comedy.

Rupple supplied the voice for a character on “How To Train Your Dragon” and won his season as a contestant on Dana Carvey’s “First Impressions” competition reality series. He also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.”

He has come to the Reno area for Reno Tahoe Comedy for about a decade.

Copyright 2022 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Union County lake
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead after car drives off overpass
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing one
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Statesville pedestrian struck and killed
Man killed by car while walking on Statesville highway

Latest News

Eimillio Tyleekus Que Robinson
College athlete killed in Anderson Mall shooting; suspect turns self in
The intense fire in Yosemite National Park is threatening the giant sequoias. Meanwhile, 30...
Fire crews continue to battle Yosemite fire ahead of expected heat wave
FILE - Steve Bannon is still scheduled to go on trial next week. That's despite telling the...
Judge won’t delay trial for Trump ex-adviser Steve Bannon
Russian President Vladimir Putin is shown in a 2020 file photo.
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Bruno Mars poses for photos at Merchant & Trade in Uptown. Photo: Emma Way/Axios
Bruno Mars tours Charlotte’s bar scene with rum brand