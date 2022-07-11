Wastewater pipe work shuts down part of Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency wastewater pipe repairs will impact thousands of drivers in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood, a neighborhood that can already be congested.

On Friday, Charlotte Water announced crews would be replacing wastewater pipes on Central Avenue between The Plaza and Hawthorne Lane.

The work, which is expected to run until July 15, will require a lot of digging along this stretch of Central Avenue, a place full of apartments and businesses.

Repairs will also impact Charlotte Area Transit System buses, specifically routes 9 and 17. Those are the stops on Central Avenue at Lamar Avenue, Hawthorne Lane and Clement Avenue.

According to CATS, alternative bus stop options are Central Avenue and Thomas Avenue, or Central Avenue and Nandina Street.

The work and subsequent detour are expected to continue until July 15, 2022. Additional traffic pattern changes and updates may be made. #clt #cltnews https://t.co/JXQ9VZ4E1i — CATSRideTransit (@CATSRideTransit) July 11, 2022

For drivers looking for a detour, they should take The Plaza and then Parkwood Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, back to Central Avenue.

