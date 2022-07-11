NC DHHS Flu
Wastewater pipe work shuts down part of Central Ave. in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:13 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Emergency wastewater pipe repairs will impact thousands of drivers in Charlotte’s Plaza Midwood, a neighborhood that can already be congested.

On Friday, Charlotte Water announced crews would be replacing wastewater pipes on Central Avenue between The Plaza and Hawthorne Lane.

The work, which is expected to run until July 15, will require a lot of digging along this stretch of Central Avenue, a place full of apartments and businesses.

Repairs will also impact Charlotte Area Transit System buses, specifically routes 9 and 17. Those are the stops on Central Avenue at Lamar Avenue, Hawthorne Lane and Clement Avenue.

According to CATS, alternative bus stop options are Central Avenue and Thomas Avenue, or Central Avenue and Nandina Street.

For drivers looking for a detour, they should take The Plaza and then Parkwood Avenue and Hawthorne Lane, back to Central Avenue.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

