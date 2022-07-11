Salisbury Police charge man for sex crimes involving children

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury man has been charged with sex crimes involving children according to a report from police in Salisbury.

Gabriel Gonzales Ibarra, 39, of Gold Hill Circle, faces three counts of taking indecent liberties with children. Police said the incidents happened between 2014 and 2020, and involved two young boys who were known to Ibarra.

Ibarra was arrested on Friday morning and placed in the Rowan County Detention Center. He is now out on $25,000 bond.

