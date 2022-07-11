NC DHHS Flu
Passion, contention present at latest Roe v. Wade protest in Charlotte

People from both sides of the debate joined in demonstrations at First Ward Park on Sunday.
Demonstrators took to First Ward Park following last month's reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade...
Demonstrators took to First Ward Park following last month's reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.(WBTV)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two weeks after the monumental Roe v. Wade reversal came down from the Supreme Court, those who support and oppose the decision attended another protest in Charlotte at First Ward Park on Sunday.

Many women who attended shared their stories of why they do not support the overturning.

“I had a miscarriage, and I had to have a ‘DNC’ which is an abortion, and that saved my life,” Jennifer Williams said.

“I myself am a rape survivor,” another woman, Storm Onole, said. “And I also had an incomplete miscarriage which required a medical abortion, or I literally would have died.”

Meanwhile, a handful of people supporting the ruling joined in to spread their message.

“This is something I would die on,” Jake Metzger said. “It’s completely wrong and it’s murder in my eyes.”

“Our goal is to show why Roe needs to stay overturned, why it was a good thing, and our goal is to show what abortion does to little, tiny humans in their mom’s wombs,” Lisa Metzger added.

The protest in the park was not the first of its kind in Charlotte and will likely not be the last.

