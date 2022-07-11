Passenger killed after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash on I-77 in Chester County on Sunday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened at approximately 5:22 p.m. Sunday when a Chevrolet van and a Ford SUV collided while both were traveling north on I-77 near mile-marker 67.

After colliding, both vehicles left the roadway. The van went off the left side of the road, striking a guard rail. The SUV went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the van, identified as 35-year-old Jason Connell Palmer, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver of the SUV and the front seat passenger were transported to Piedmont Medical Center with injuries. The backseat passenger in the SUV sustained fatal injuries.

Palmer is charged with felony DUI and was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.

The identity of the passenger killed has not yet been released.

