Passenger killed after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County

The crash happened Sunday evening near mile-marker 67.
A passenger was killed Sunday evening after two vehicles collided on I-77 in Chester County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and multiple others were injured in a crash on I-77 in Chester County on Sunday evening.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the incident happened at approximately 5:22 p.m. Sunday when a Chevrolet van and a Ford SUV collided while both were traveling north on I-77 near mile-marker 67.

After colliding, both vehicles left the roadway. The van went off the left side of the road, striking a guard rail. The SUV went off the right side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver of the van, identified as 35-year-old Jason Connell Palmer, was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

The driver of the SUV and the front seat passenger were transported to Piedmont Medical Center with injuries. The backseat passenger in the SUV sustained fatal injuries.

Palmer is charged with felony DUI and was booked at the Chester County Detention Center.

The identity of the passenger killed has not yet been released.

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
Law enforcement sources say officers found the suspect, 35-year-old James Burrios, in a nearby...
Demonstrators took to First Ward Park following last month's reversal of the 1973 Roe v. Wade...
The Cherry Community Connection Cookout is bringing people together
