Man charged in high-speed south Charlotte chase makes court appearance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The man at the center of a dangerous high-speed chase in Charlotte last week was in court Monday morning.

Tyler Harding, 26, faces a list of charges after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say he stole a car on South Tryon Street and then led officers on a chase.

Authorities say he stole several vehicles, crashing two of them in an attempt to get away.

Harding was only in court a couple of minutes Monday. He didn’t say much, only nodding at some of the judge’s prompts before being taken out of the courtroom.

During the brief appearance, the judge discussed future court dates, including two later this month and a probable cause hearing in August.

This all comes after investigators say police were responding to a breaking-and-entering call in which a Jeep was allegedly stolen by Harding.

From there, he is accused of leading police on an hours-long pursuit, during which authorities say he stole at least three other vehicles.

According to law enforcement, Harding reached excessive speeds that put countless people in danger.

The chase finally ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into a pickup truck at South Boulevard and East Boulevard.

Harding was taken into custody at that time.

Additionally, Christa Harding, Tyler Harding’s sister, has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, according to the CMPD.

Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's high-speed chase through Charlotte. (Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)

Tyler Harding has been charged with four counts of vehicle theft, two counts of felony hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, felony flee to elude, burglary and numerous traffic citations. His bond has been set at $800,000.

Harding is also wanted in Texas. There are no details yet on any specifics of him being extradited.

