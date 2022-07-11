Man charged after pedestrian killed in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man is facing several charges after a pedestrian was killed in a crash on Albemarle Road in east Charlotte, police say.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Friday, July 8.

The pedestrian, identified as 24-year-old Lizeth Quiroz Nunez, was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic, authorities said. A passenger in a 2021 Toyota Camry was taken to Atrium Main for treatment of a minor injury.

According to investigators, the driver of the Camry, 25-year-old Timothy McNeill, was speeding on Albemarle Road when he hit the pedestrian with the vehicle.

McNeill, who was driving on a suspended North Carolina driver’s license, was also found to be impaired during a screening, police said.

He was charged with felony death by motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and driving while a license is revoked, according to the CMPD.

