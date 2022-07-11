NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

It’s check-in time for your financial goals

A regular review of your financial plan can keep you on track
Experts discuss tips on reviewing financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - No matter the size of your paycheck, having a plan is key to reaching your financial goals.

You might have short-term goals like a vacation or buying a car or house in the next few years. Or maybe you have long-term goals, like putting your retirement or your kids’ education.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said write down your goals and prioritize them.

“What you need to do is look at the resources that you have to get there and then come up with a plan and how are you going to make those resources reach those, both short term and long-term goals and objectives,” Joyce said.

Joyce suggested that something as simple as writing down the month you plan to make a purchase and calculating how much you need to save can help you stay on track.

If you need help making a plan or revising the one you have, there are many free tools available online. Google’s simple budget tracker or GoodBudget (free option) are just two examples that could help you meet your financial goals.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Union County lake
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead after car drives off overpass
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Statesville pedestrian struck and killed
Man killed by car while walking on Statesville highway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Man charged after vehicles collide on I-77 in Chester County, killing one

Latest News

This is GoPro video of Sunday's shooting.
Video captures gunfire at little league championship
U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek.
Bridge maintenance project on Highway 70 underway in Rowan County
If you've got a couple million dollars to spare, a dinosaur skeleton can be be yours.
Dinosaur skeleton up for auction could fetch $8 million
At least 14% of people who had the respiratory disease still had symptoms three months after...
COVID-19 symptoms can linger for many weeks, CDC study says
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say