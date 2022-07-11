Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard.

According to Medic, four people were taken to the hospital following the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

