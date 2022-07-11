Four hurt after car flips over embankment in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Several people were injured in an overnight crash on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte.

A car flipped over an embankment before 12 a.m. Monday in the area of Brookshire Boulevard and Fred Alexander Boulevard.

It took a large tow truck to lift the car back up onto the road.

According to Medic, four people were taken to the hospital following the crash. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

WBTV has reached out to authorities for more on what led up to the collision.

