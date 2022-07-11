Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff set for sentencing after conviction in federal corruption trial

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A former Chester County sheriff and his two top deputies are set to be sentenced after being found guilty of conspiracy and other charges in a federal corruption trial.

Alex Underwood and the deputies are expected to stand before a judge in Columbia’s federal court at 2 p.m. Monday.

The sentencings are all separate, with Underwood going last. His former chief deputy, Robert Sprouse, will go first, followed by former lieutenant Johnny Neal. All three were convicted in April 2021.

Underwood was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program theft and unlawful arrest of a Chester County man. He could face up to 57 months in prison.

Neal also faces up to 57 months in prison after being convicted of falsifying records, federal program theft, unlawful arrest, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Sprouse faces up to 37 months for conspiracy to falsify records and commit federal program theft, falsification of records, false statement and federal program theft.

