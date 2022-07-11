NC DHHS Flu
Former Chester County, S.C. sheriff sentenced after conviction in federal corruption trial

He could face up to 57 months in prison.
A former Chester County sheriff and his two top deputies were sentenced after being found guilty of conspiracy and other charges in a federal corruption trial.
By Morgan Newell
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – A former Chester County sheriff and his two top deputies were sentenced after being found guilty of conspiracy and other charges in a federal corruption trial.

Alex Underwood and the deputies stood before a judge in Columbia’s federal court on Monday. The former sheriff and the second and third command were given months-long sentences for their parts in the crimes.

Underwood and his former lieutenant Johnny Neal each received 46 months in prison. They each faced up to 57 months.

His former chief deputy, Robert Sprouse received 24 months. All three were convicted in April 2021.

Underwood was convicted of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, federal program theft and unlawful arrest of a Chester County man. He could face up to 57 months in prison.

Neal was convicted of falsifying records, federal program theft, unlawful arrest, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud.

Sprouse faced up to 37 months for conspiracy to falsify records and commit federal program theft, falsification of records, false statement and federal program theft.

The federal prosecutor asked for Underwood to be given the maximum of 57 months but Judge Michelle Childs felt 46 months was fair because Neal got that much and he had more charges.

All three men also have three years of supervised release after their sentence and pay restitution between 24 and 30 thousand dollars back to the county or individual deputies.

All three men are on involuntary release. Neal and Sprouse have until September 1 before the Department of Corrections calls them to prison. Underwood has until September 15.

