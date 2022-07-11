First Alert Wednesday: Scattered strong to severe storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with the chance for strong to severe storms late in the day, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Scattered rain and storm chances linger for later in the work week and into the weekend.

Warmer for Tuesday, with a few isolated, late-day storms.

First Alert Wednesday: Late day strong to severe storms possible.

Scattered rain and storms linger for the latter half of the week.

Tonight will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, with mild overnight low temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday will feature partly cloudy skies, with isolated rain and storms possible late in the day. Tuesday high temperatures will be hotter, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s for the piedmont and lower 80s in the mountains.

7 Day Precipitation Chances (WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for late Wednesday into Thursday, as a cold front moves through the Carolinas and brings scattered rain and storms. Some storms may be strong to severe, with damaging winds the biggest threat. Wednesday will remain hot, with highs around 90 degrees for the piedmont, and upper 70s in the mountains.

Thursday will feature scattered, lingering rain showers and storms, with highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s in the mountains.

The latest weather data is showing another chance for scattered rain and storms on Friday, with highs in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s in the mountains.

This weekend will feature scattered storm chances for Saturday, and isolated storms for Sunday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s for the piedmont, and mid-70s in the mountains.

Stay weather aware for late day storms this week.

Meteorologist Jason Myers

