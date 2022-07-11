NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Elliott holds off LaJoie, giving Georgian 1st Atlanta win

HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet,...
HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 10: Chase Elliott, driver of the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 10, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)(James Gilbert | Getty Images)
By Paul Newberry (Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Chase Elliott got by Corey LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall.

That gave Georgia-born driver his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front.

The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge upset. It was Elliott taking the checkered flag under yellow.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead after car drives off overpass
Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
Kimberly Mackey
Woman charged with murder, abuse of disabled adult in south Charlotte
Driver whose car was stolen during police chase speaks
Woman gets out to help driver, has car stolen during south Charlotte police chase
Crews have recovered the body of a man who went missing in Lake Monroe.
Crews recover body of missing swimmer in Union County lake

Latest News

“A fantastic result for the team today with a double-points finish and back in P7 in the...
Haas is hot! Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team scores second straight double points finish
Charlotte FC Logo
Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville
Carolina Panthers fans who spoke to WBTV Wednesday evening are hopeful that quarterback Baker...
“We’re gonna support you”: Panthers fans react to trade for Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers trade for Cleveland Browns QB Baker Mayfield