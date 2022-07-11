Elliott holds off LaJoie, giving Georgian 1st Atlanta win

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Chase Elliott got by Corey LaJoie with just under two laps to go and crossed the finish line under yellow after a block sent LaJoie crashing into the wall.

That gave Georgia-born driver his first victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Elliott pulled back around in front of the main grandstand, greeted by a boisterous ovation from fans who cheered loudly every time he went to the front.

The wild capper to another eventful Atlanta race denied LaJoie the first victory of his career, which would’ve been a huge upset. It was Elliott taking the checkered flag under yellow.

