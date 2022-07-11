Cooler temperatures persist Monday; heat builds back up Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures persist today but will not last long as heat builds back up tomorrow.

Today: Dry and cooler

Heat and humidity return Tuesday

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday into Thursday for storms

A comfortable start to the work week with high temps only making it to the mid 80s!



Heat returns tomorrow with a chance for a few late night showers in the mtns and foothills. The better chance for storms comes Wednesday afternoon into Thursday! pic.twitter.com/oT45CF06r3 — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) July 11, 2022

Monday we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Quiet weather will continue through the day with overnight lows falling to the upper 60s.

Tuesday, temperatures will be back near average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 99 degrees. Ahead of a cold front, a few showers and storms are possible in the evening and early night, especially for the high country and the foothills.

As our next cold front starts to move in, rain chances will increase starting Wednesday afternoon into parts of Thursday with scattered storms likely. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 99 degrees once again.

Thursday, expect a slight drop in temperatures behind the cold front in the mid to upper 80s. A high-pressure system will build Friday into the weekend with daily, isolated storm chances and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

