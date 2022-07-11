NC DHHS Flu
Cooler temperatures persist Monday; heat builds back up Tuesday

As our next cold front starts to move in, rain chances will increase starting Wednesday afternoon into parts of Thursday with scattered storms likely.
Monday we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler temperatures persist today but will not last long as heat builds back up tomorrow.

  • Today: Dry and cooler
  • Heat and humidity return Tuesday
  • FIRST ALERT: Wednesday into Thursday for storms

Monday we’ll see mostly to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Quiet weather will continue through the day with overnight lows falling to the upper 60s.

Tuesday, temperatures will be back near average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 99 degrees. Ahead of a cold front, a few showers and storms are possible in the evening and early night, especially for the high country and the foothills.

As our next cold front starts to move in, rain chances will increase starting Wednesday afternoon into parts of Thursday with scattered storms likely. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 99 degrees once again.

Thursday, expect a slight drop in temperatures behind the cold front in the mid to upper 80s. A high-pressure system will build Friday into the weekend with daily, isolated storm chances and high temperatures in the upper 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

