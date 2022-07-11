NC DHHS Flu
Cool again for Monday; rain chances ramp up midweek

By Al Conklin
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:08 AM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Sunday’s misty cool front, clouds will break for more sunshine today. Still, afternoon readings will run below the seasonal average, topping out in the middle 80s.

  • Clouds to keep temperaturess down again today
  • Warming trend kicks in on Tuesday
  • FIRST ALERT: Wednesday and Thursday storms

Rain chances are low today and will remain that way on Tuesday. However, Tuesday will be considerably hotter, with afternoon readings rebounding to the lower 90s under partly sunny skies.

We have our next First Alerts in place Wednesday into Thursday as another cool front heads our way. The slow-moving front will prompt several rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon and lingering through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will make another run into the lower 90s before readings back down to the upper 80s on Thursday.

The front will stall and then basically wash out in place late in the week, so afternoon readings in the upper 80s are forecast for Friday and the weekend, with isolated thunderstorms popping up, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours all three days.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Hope you have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

