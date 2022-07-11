Cool again for Monday; rain chances ramp up midweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following Sunday’s misty cool front, clouds will break for more sunshine today. Still, afternoon readings will run below the seasonal average, topping out in the middle 80s.

Clouds to keep temperaturess down again today

Warming trend kicks in on Tuesday

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday and Thursday storms

Mostly cloudy but rain-free today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area. Cooler than normal afternoon temps again, but not quite as cool as the low to mid 70s that dominated Sunday afternoon. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/cYTCTXWmS0 — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 11, 2022

Rain chances are low today and will remain that way on Tuesday. However, Tuesday will be considerably hotter, with afternoon readings rebounding to the lower 90s under partly sunny skies.

We have our next First Alerts in place Wednesday into Thursday as another cool front heads our way. The slow-moving front will prompt several rounds of showers and thunderstorms starting Wednesday afternoon and lingering through Thursday. Highs on Wednesday will make another run into the lower 90s before readings back down to the upper 80s on Thursday.

FIRST ALERT: Our next rain chances comes to the @wbtv_news area Wednesday into Thursday, as another cool front heads towards the #CLT region. Some storms could be on the heavy side, yet again. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/SEYYc9icCm — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) July 11, 2022

The front will stall and then basically wash out in place late in the week, so afternoon readings in the upper 80s are forecast for Friday and the weekend, with isolated thunderstorms popping up, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours all three days.

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

