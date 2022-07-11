Colorful winners in Kannapolis chalk art contest announced
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Congratulations to the winners of our Chalk Art Contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month! Artists displayed their talent last weekend on the sidewalks of the North Carolina Research Campus by creating beautiful chalk drawings.
Thank you to everyone who participated!
Prizes were awarded in the following categories:
Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work
• Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon
• Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis
• Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon
Most Colorful Piece
• Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter
• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin
People’s Choice Best in Show
• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin
• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin
