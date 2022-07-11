NC DHHS Flu
Colorful winners in Kannapolis chalk art contest announced

Savannah Griffin created this People's Choice winner.
Savannah Griffin created this People's Choice winner.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Congratulations to the winners of our Chalk Art Contest honoring Parks and Recreation Month! Artists displayed their talent last weekend on the sidewalks of the North Carolina Research Campus by creating beautiful chalk drawings.

Thank you to everyone who participated!

Prizes were awarded in the following categories:

Best Theme Related (Parks & Recreation) Work

• Adult (18 & Up): Melissa Allmon

• Teen (13-17): Alexandria Otis

• Youth (5-12): Mila Allmon

Most Colorful Piece

• Adult (18 & Up): Meredith Teeter

• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin

• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

People’s Choice Best in Show

• Teen (13-17): Samantha Griffin

• Youth (5-12): Savannah Griffin

