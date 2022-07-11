Charlotte gas prices drop 12 cents over last week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 12.3 cents over the last week, sitting at $4.34 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations. It represents the fourth straight week of declines.

The price is 82 cents higher than the previous eight-year high of $3.52 a gallon on July 11, 2014.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 27.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand at $1.45 per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.65 per gallon as of July 10 while the most expensive is $4.79 a gallon, a difference of $1.14 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

The price of diesel has fallen 8.5 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.65 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 12.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.66 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $4.30, down 12.4 cents from last week’s $4.42 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“The national average has declined for 27 days straight, or four weeks, the longest decline in average gas prices since the pandemic started in 2020. Average gas prices are down nearly 40 cents, with Americans shelling out $140 million less on gasoline every day than they did a month ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “We may see the trend last a fifth week, as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel, and as long as refinery production of gasoline remains strong. But we’re not completely out of the woods yet - we could also see a sharp reversal in the decline. There remains risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur. It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.