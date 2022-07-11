Advertisement

Bruno Mars tours Charlotte’s bar scene with rum brand

He has planned appearances at a few more bars around town this week
Bruno Mars poses for photos at Merchant & Trade in Uptown. Photo: Emma Way/Axios
Bruno Mars poses for photos at Merchant & Trade in Uptown. Photo: Emma Way/Axios
By Emma Way
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AXIOS) - Bruno Mars is in Charlotte this week to promote his rum brand SelvaRey.

What’s happening: The music legend spent Sunday night at the Uptown rooftop bar Merchant & Trade doing a private tasting with guests from Charlotte’s bartender guild and members of the media.

  • The Uptown funk didn’t stop there — Mars also stopped at Fahrenheit on Sunday.
  • He has planned appearances at a few more bars around town this week (our lips are sealed 🤐).

Context: Mars is co-owner of SelvaRey, a Cuban-style rum brand made in Panama. The rum is now available at North Carolina’s ABC stores and local bars.

  • It comes in flavors like coconut and chocolate, and starts at $34.95 from ABC stores.

Hey Bruno, looking for recs as you continue your Charlotte bar tour? Check out our 50 best bars list. Or do as Mick Jagger did and head to the Thirsty Beaver.

The private event had four cocktails on the menu, all using SelvaRey rum. Photo: Emma Way/Axios
The private event had four cocktails on the menu, all using SelvaRey rum. Photo: Emma Way/Axios
Despite the rain, the rooftop deck at Merchant & Trade was packed for Bruno Mars appearance on...
Despite the rain, the rooftop deck at Merchant & Trade was packed for Bruno Mars appearance on Sunday night. Photo: Emma Way/Axios(Emma Way/Axios)

