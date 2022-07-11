NC DHHS Flu
Bridge maintenance project on Highway 70 underway in Rowan County

U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek.
U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 11, 2022
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The N.C. Department of Transportation will close part of a Rowan County highway next week for a bridge maintenance project.

Beginning Monday at 7 a.m., U.S. 70 East will be closed near Parks Road at the bridge that crosses over Second Creek. The closure will allow crews to safely make repairs to the approach slab on the bridge. Work is expected to be complete by July 15.

A detour will be in place during the repairs directing traffic to N.C. 801, Sherrills Ford Road and Barringer Road to return to U.S. 70.

Motorists should remain alert and use extra caution while using the detour.

