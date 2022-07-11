Assassination of former Japanese prime minister hits close to home for Salisbury woman

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The assassination of a former Japanese prime minister has hit close to home for a woman in Salisbury. Yoshiko Otey once worked directly for post-World War II era Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, who was the grandfather or Shinzo Abe. Abe was shot and killed on Friday.

“I was really surprised, kind of shocked,” Otey said on Monday. Otey learned of the assassination from friends in Japan on Friday morning just minutes after the attack.

Otey and husband Fleming moved to the United States in 1960. She worked for the Department of Defense as an accountant for 14 years. Before that, she worked directly for Japanese Prime Minister Kishi, the maternal grandfather of Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on Friday. The assassination of someone from a family she knew so well has left her nearly at a loss for words.

“If somebody…I don’t…this is unbelievable, I mean, why he had to be assassinated, why didn’t he have a better escort and so forth,” Otey said.

The Otey’s Salisbury home shows touches of their Japanese homeland, both outside, and inside where a Japanese corner is set up in one room. She says following World War II, Japan was a very peaceful country with low rates of violent crime, and she says that’s why this killing is so shocking.

“I am very heartbroken about the assassination the assassination occurred in Japan. It’s not supposed to…gun control is just so strict; it’s just never heard of,” Otey added.

