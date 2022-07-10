Suspect in last month’s Kannapolis daycare double homicide arrested

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect in a double homicide at a daycare last month in Kannapolis has been taken into custody, police say.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, Marlon Tyrone Anderson, 49, was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Lexington, N.C. on Saturday.

Anderson is accused of killing Sharon Chambers and her nephew, Benny Sloan Jr., on June 2 at the B&T Learning Center family childcare home on James Street. The learning center serves children up to 12 years old.

Police say this crime was a domestic act and no children were there when the homicide took place.

Family members said Sloan was helping Chambers prepare breakfast for the students before they arrived.

Anderson is currently being charged for two counts of first-degree murder and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say he was arrested without any further incident.

