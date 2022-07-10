Man killed by car while walking on Statesville highway

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday night in Statesville.

According to police, 49-year-old Stephen Hart of Stony Point was walking westbound across the Taylorsville Highway when a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country struck him.

When officers arrived, Iredell County EMS was on the scene performing life-saving measures but he succumbed to his injuries.

59-year-old Charles Kerley drove the vehicle that struck Hart.

The Statesville Police Department Traffic Division is investigating the collision and requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.

