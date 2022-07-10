First Alert: Rainy Sunday with cooler temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A muggy Sunday with showers and high temperatures about 15 – 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Today: Showers, clouds

Warming trend through midweek

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday & Thursday storms

Lingering thundershowers and clouds will continue today behind a cold front with high temperatures only warming up to the mid 70s for the piedmont and near 70° for the mountains. Rain chances will decrease late tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

Morning clouds Monday will give way to partly cloudy skies with high temperatures in the low-80s with only a stray shower. Tuesday temperatures will be back near average in the lower 90s and mainly dry.

Today's high temps (WBTV)

As our next cold front starts to move in, rain chances will increase Wednesday and Thursday with scattered storms possible. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s but drop slightly to the upper 80s Thursday into the weekend.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great Sunday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.