Comfortable temperatures arrive for the start of the workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cooler air has finally arrived in the Carolinas. We are going to wrap this Sunday with a few more showers, but we will kick off the workweek with some sunshine and comfortable temperatures.

Tonight : Showers ending, patchy fog.

Monday : AM fog, PM partly cloudy and warm.

Tuesday: Sun and clouds, warmer.

The balance of this Sunday will be cloudy and gray with some occasional showers. Overnight, expect mostly cloudy skies and some areas of patchy fog. Lows will be cooler, ranging from the upper 50s in the mountains to upper 60s across the piedmont.

Some patchy fog will still be around for Monday morning, but the afternoon looks partly sunny and dry. Highs on Monday afternoon will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s.

On Tuesday a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We have our next First Alerts in place Wednesday into Thursday for another round of showers and thunderstorms to impact our area. Wednesday through Thursday we’ll be tracking a cold front pushing south through the Ohio River Valley.

As the cold front get closer to our area, the threat for strong to severe storms will increase. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will range from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

On Friday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs near 90 degrees. Next weekend looks partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

