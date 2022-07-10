NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte pulls away late for 4-1 victory over Nashville

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Defender Christian Fuchs scored on a first-half penalty kick and Charlotte FC pulled away late for a 4-1 victory over Nashville SC.

Fuchs gave Charlotte (8-10-2) the lead for good in the 26th minute with his second goal of the season.

Charlotte broke the match open with second-half goals by Karol Swiderski (61st minute), Sergio Ruiz (89th) and Andre Shinyashiki in the first minute of stoppage time.

Hany Mukhtar pulled Nashville (7-6-6) within a goal when he scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

