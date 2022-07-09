NC DHHS Flu
Woman charged with murder, abuse of disabled adult in south Charlotte

She was originally charged with concealment of a death.
Kimberly Mackey
Kimberly Mackey(First Alert Weather)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest after a man was found dead in a south Charlotte home in June.

Officers were called to a home on Heathstead Place on June 20 for a death investigation. They say when they arrived, they found 40-year-old Kimberly Mackey at the scene in need of medical treatment.

She was taken to an area hospital.

They also found Bradford Womack, 35, inside and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Officials with the medical examiner’s office determined this was a murder and detectives got an arrest warrant for Mackey for concealment of a death.

Once she was released from the hospital, she was taken in for questioning. Detectives issued more charges – first-degree murder and abuse of a disabled adult confine/restrain resulting in serious injury.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Dossett is the lead detective assigned to this case.

The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

