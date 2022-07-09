Relief from the heat is on the way as the new week nears

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Relief from the heat and a break from the daily thunderstorms will head our way early next week, but we’ll first have to deal with the impacts of a slow-moving cold front on Sunday.

Tonight : Showers and storms.

Sunday : Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunders, cooler.

Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, warm.

After another hot and humid day, scattered showers and storms will linger into late Saturday night. After the showers and storms, the overnight looks partly cloudy with lows in the 70s.

Seven-day forecast (WBTV First Alert Weather)

A cold front will finally push through the Carolinas on Sunday. As this front moves through the area, more showers and a few thunderstorms can be expected, especially in the morning. By the afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and significantly cooler temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, warm, and pleasant. High temperatures will not be as hot as they have been over the past five days. Look for highs on Monday to range from the upper 70s in the mountains to lower 80s across the piedmont.

On Tuesday there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We have our next First Alerts in place for Wednesday and Thursday for another round of showers and thunderstorms to impact our area.

On Wednesday, highs will climb into the lower 90s before showers and storms develop in the afternoon; highs on Thursday will top out in the mid to upper 80s. More chances for afternoon thunderstorms can be expected on Friday with highs near 90 degrees.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

