NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One person dead after car drives off overpass

Highway patrol is investigating.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an I-485 overpass.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re following breaking news this morning -- one person is dead after driving off an overpass.

It happened last night just after 10:30 on I-485 near Old Statesville Road.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an I-485 overpass. The car was overturned on train tracks. It’s not clear what led up to this.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
Crash involves several people at Grandfather Mountain race.
One killed, multiple others injured in incident with vehicle at Highland Games
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.
Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man
Thousands of people throughout the WBTV viewing area were without power this morning after last...
Storms take down trees, knock out power
Samuel Lee White is accused of shooting and killing another man last year.
Suspect in 2021 Salisbury murder arrested in Virginia

Latest News

Kimberly Mackey
Woman charged with murder, abuse of disabled adult in south Charlotte
We're cooling down with portable fans
Product Test: Caroline and Bekah cooling down with portable fans
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an...
One person dead in Huntersville car crash
Did you know you can use the grill to make dessert?
Chef Ernie is putting berries to use for a summertime dessert