One person dead after car drives off overpass

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re following breaking news this morning -- one person is dead after driving off an overpass.

It happened last night just after 10:30 on I-485 near Old Statesville Road.

*CRASH UPDATE* Crash located, upside down, on the train tracks below the I485 overpass. This will be a fatality crash. Scene turned over to @NCSHP & @CMPD. Avoid the area, Independence Hill Road is CLOSED. #MoveOver #Crash #CLTwx #CLTtraffic pic.twitter.com/Cv4IGNYsXP — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) July 9, 2022

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an I-485 overpass. The car was overturned on train tracks. It’s not clear what led up to this.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

