One person dead after car drives off overpass
Highway patrol is investigating.
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’re following breaking news this morning -- one person is dead after driving off an overpass.
It happened last night just after 10:30 on I-485 near Old Statesville Road.
According to the Huntersville Fire Department, a person was found pinned in a car below an I-485 overpass. The car was overturned on train tracks. It’s not clear what led up to this.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.