NFL player hosts football camp at Eastern Carolina high school

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Kids in Greenville came out in numbers on Saturday for the first ever Cornell Powell Youth Football Camp.

The camp was open to players aged six to fourteen and took place from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Powell, who is a wide receiver for the Kansas City Chiefs and graduate of J.H. Rose high school, spoke about what the moment means for him and the Greenville community.

“It is special. It is, definitely, doing it somewhere where I grew up at,” Powell said. “My family and friends are here; I just want to give back to my community anyway I can. I want to give them the knowledge and the tools.”

Both current and former J.H. Rose players were in attendance helping with the camp.

“I am not even one of his family members. I am still looking at Cornell like wow look at Cornell,” said Marcus Booth, a J.H. Rose alum. “It is really inspirational all this is very inspirational. The simple fact that he would come back here and cultivate this for the city to inspire more people that are coming out because we need those specific figures. We need those inspirations.’’

Former high school teammates of Powell talked about the impact that the camp will have on the community going forward, as well as the inspiration factor that comes with it.

“It means the world to us, even me being 23-years-old. I can only imagine how these kids feel having somebody to look up to in the NFL, J.H. Rose High School, and Greenville, North Carolina,” said Cameron Caldron, a J.H. Rose alum. “That is something we have not really had a lot of around here so for the kids to be able to see somebody that worked hard, preserved, did things the right way, and believed in God. It means the world to them, it means the world to us.”

Giving back to the people that molded him has always been one of Powell’s main focuses.

“It is something that is just inside of me, I feel like I have to give back to my community especially how I grew up,” Powell said. “A lot of people had a pivotal role in my life growing up from different sports, to traveling, school, just life in generally helping me and my mom out. I just want to give that back to the community as well and show them that no matter your circumstances, no matter your situation, you too can make it.”

With year one of camp in the books, Powell says he anticipates an even larger turnout next year.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.