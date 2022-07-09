Man pushes for drivers to follow speed limit after wife killed in 2021 crash

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Mecklenburg County man is pushing to bring awareness about the dangers of speeding after his wife was killed in a crash last year.

David Counter’s wife, Lee, was killed during a seven-vehicle pile up on Highway 74 in Matthews. The crash happened just two days before Christmas.

He says the knock at the door by deputies is one he will always remember.

“He said, ‘Your wife’s been involved in an accident,’” Counter said. “And the one thing I remember distinctly is I said, ‘well, is she okay?’ He avoided saying she’s dead. ‘She’s, he said, she’s deceased.’”

Lee Strode had been killed in the crash.

“There are hard days. They get fewer and kind of further in between, but yeah, it’s, you never want to get used to it,” he said. “It was obviously harder at first because you end up doing all these these everyday things you used to have you doing, you’re buying groceries for one, you’re doing your laundry for one.”

Matthews police say the driver, Jonathan Keating, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon, misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving.

Counter says he was doing 87 in a 55 mph zone.

He’s now on a mission to bring awareness about the dangers of speeding and saving lives.

“If we can save one life then that’s one family that doesn’t have to go through what I’ve gone through. I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”

Next Sunday, he will host a celebration of life event at Freedom Park in Charlotte to bring awareness to Vision Zero, which is a statewide initiative to reduce the number of traffic fatalities to zero.

According to NCDOT, in 2019, over 25 percent of traffic deaths involved speeding.

“You need to memorialize someone by changing the situation, and action needs to be taken just to decrease the number of road deaths,” Counter said.

He says it’s important to understand if you’re not driving the speed limit, there are consequences.

“It’s important to realize that your actions have consequences. Speak up,” Counter said. “If you see someone who’s who’s driving irresponsibly and as a result, save lives. Because that’s at the end of the day that’s what we want to do. I think too many people don’t realize that their actions have consequences.”

“Not just in this case to myself, but it’s, I’ve come to realize the number of lives that my wife touched. So it’s kind of a ripple effect. One person is killed, and yet that one person has touched so many lives,” he said.

