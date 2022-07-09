First Alert Weather Day issued with intense heat, possible severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Another day of intense heat and humidity today with scattered storms expected this afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Afternoon/evening storms, hot and very humid

Drastic drop in temperatures Sunday

FIRST ALERT: Wednesday and Thursday storms

Hot and very humid today with high temperatures a few degrees above average in the lower 90s with heat index values as hot as 103 degrees. Mountains will have high temperatures near 80 degrees. Storms are possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front moves in with gusty winds at times. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 70s.

Your weekend forecast (First Alert Weather)

Lingering thundershowers and clouds for Sunday with high temperatures only warming up to the upper 70s for the piedmont and near 70 degrees for the mountains. The second half of the day will feature a drying trend with lows in the mid-60s.

Decreasing clouds for Monday with high temperatures in the mid-80s with only a stray shower. An isolated thunderstorm is possible for Tuesday with high temperatures back near 90 degrees.

As our next cold front starts to move in, rain chances will increase Wednesday and Thursday with scattered storms possible. High temperatures Wednesday will be in the lower 90s but fall to the mid-80s Thursday.

High temperatures this week (First Alert Weather)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.