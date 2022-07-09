NC DHHS Flu
Crews searching for missing swimmer in Union County lake

A man was last seen swimming in Lake Monroe.
Crews are searching for a man who was last seen in Lake Monroe.
Crews are searching for a man who was last seen in Lake Monroe.(pxhere)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are searching for a person last seen in Lake Monroe, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

An adult male had been swimming in the lake, but became unable to be located.

Deputies responded to the scene along with Union EMS and the Monroe Fire Department.

Lake Monroe is currently closed to the public and will remain so until the person is found and an investigation is completed.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

