NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

VIDEO: Fishermen catch giant Pacific octopus while fishing in bay

A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A giant Pacific octopus was caught off the coast of Oregon in Yaquina Bay over the weekend.

KPTV reports Nick Johnson shared a video showing the octopus caught on a crab pot as the crabs were being hauled onto a boat.

The fishermen said they freed the octopus from the crab pot and released it back into the ocean.

According to National Geographic, giant Pacific octopuses grow bigger and live longer than any other octopus species. They are also reportedly found in coastal waters that include Oregon, California, Washington, Alaska and Japan.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
Crash involves several people at Grandfather Mountain race.
One killed, multiple others involved in incident with vehicle at Highland Games
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.
Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday.
One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

Latest News

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
South Carolina health agency announces first cases of monkeypox
The remains were placed in a brass urn and then placed in Peter Stewart Ney's mausoleum.
Remains of 19th century Rowan Co. teacher reinterred in mausoleum; questions remain as to whether he was French military leader
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine
Elon Musk sent a letter to Twitter’s board saying he is terminating the acquisition.
Elon Musk says he’s terminating Twitter deal, board to fight