NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state...
FILE PHOTO - As illegal crossing numbers rise, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents and pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws. But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.
Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man
Sarah Prestwood is charged with murder after allegedly running over and killing her brother...
Woman runs over, kills brother after argument at Newton convenience store, police say
Jonathan Bradley Moore, 32, was charged.
Deputies, dense vegetation detain man “grunting and making animalistic sounds”

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden is expected to formalize instructions to the Departments of...
Facing pressure, Biden to sign order on abortion access
FILE - Japan's outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media as he arrives at the...
Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in attack
FILE PHOTO - Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill.,...
Services planned Friday for 3 Highland Park parade victims
Charlotte attorney Mark Jetton said he thinks the CMPD's pursuit policy should be revisited.
Charlotte attorney weighs in on CMPD pursuit policy after Wednesday’s chase