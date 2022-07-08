Suspect in 2021 Salisbury murder arrested in Virginia

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The suspect accused of murdering a man in Salisbury last year was arrested in Danville, Va., police say.

According the Salisbury Police Department, Samuel Lee White, 41, was arrested on July 7 for an outstanding murder warrant.

White is accused of shooting and killing Gary Dionne Lowe on Aug. 22, 2021 at 817 Carpenters Circle in Salisbury.

White is currently being held at a jail in Danville, but will be extradited to Rowan County.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.

