Storms take down trees, knock out power

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people are without power this morning following severe storms lasting through the overnight hours.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, about 2,000 customers in the WBTV viewing area were still without power. According to outage maps, a cluster of around 300 customers was in the historic Myers Park neighborhood.

The neighborhood is known for its large, old trees. Storms brought a few of those trees down last night, making a mess out of roadways.

A free power outage map is available on WBTV.com.

