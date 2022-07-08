NC DHHS Flu
Storms take down trees, knock out power

Thursday’s severe weather left a mess for customers Friday morning.
Thousands of people throughout the WBTV viewing area were without power this morning after last night's storms.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thousands of people are without power this morning following severe storms lasting through the overnight hours.

Just before 7 a.m. Friday, about 2,000 customers in the WBTV viewing area were still without power. According to outage maps, a cluster of around 300 customers was in the historic Myers Park neighborhood.

The neighborhood is known for its large, old trees. Storms brought a few of those trees down last night, making a mess out of roadways.

A free power outage map is available on WBTV.com. Check back for updates on storm damages and your latest First Alert Forecast.

