Remains of 19th century Rowan Co. teacher reinterred in mausoleum; questions remain as to whether he was French military leader

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust”...those were the familiar words Jerry Blankenship of Third Creek Presbyterian Church spoke at a special ceremony to reinter the remains of 19th century Rowan County teacher Peter Stewart Ney. Ney died in 1846 and was buried in the church cemetery.

“A strange feeling, it’s a strange feeling,” Blankenship said. “I’ve never done anything like this before. A funeral, yes, but a reinternment of someone who’s been gone more than 175 years, it’s not a challenge, it’s kind of strange, makes you feel kind of strange.”

Blankenship also said that it was an honor to be able to lead the service and appreciated that a French research team asked for his participation.

“It is, “Blankenship added, “we have some new found friends from France, wonderful people. I think they were kind of surprised at our demeanor towards them also. It’s been quite an experience for me.”

The work is being done for the French television series Historie au Scalpel (History and the Scalpel). Director Dominique Adt and producer Mathieu Hucher have been onsite, along with a photojournalist, and archaeologist and actress Jennifer Kerner.

The researchers have been in Cleveland all week, spending most of their time digging in Peter Ney’s mausoleum. They were looking for any remains that they could use to match against DNA they hope to have from a descendent of Napoleon Bonaparte’s famous Marshal Michel Ney.

“For the moment we have found a descendent in France,” Kerner said. “It’s not a direct descendent because Marshal Ney doesn’t have a son or a daughter, but he had a sister who had a son who had a son, and so we are in touch with that person, we are going to sample his DNA and see if it’s matching with the sample that we are going to take from the skull of Peter Stewart Ney.”

That piece of Peter Ney’s skull is what was reinterred in the cemetery on Friday afternoon. Despite three days of digging, the team did not find any remains in the mausoleum. The skull fragment had been disinterred in the late 1800′s. It has been in possession of the Ney Society until it was donated to Davidson College in the 1950′s. Davidson has an extensive collection of artifacts and papers related to Peter Stewart Ney. This week the school returned the skull fragment to the church so that it could be reinterred in the cemetery.

Peter Stewart Ney arrived in Charleston, SC, in the early 1800′s, and eventually settled in Rowan County in the town of Cleveland. The school where he taught is on the grounds of Third Creek Presbyterian Church.

Marshal Ney was sentenced to death by firing squad for treason once Napoleon was defeated at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, but many believe that Ney managed to escape his executioners and ended up coming to America. Peter Ney is reported to have acknowledged on his death bed that he was Marshal Ney.

Those who believe that school teacher Ney was also the famous Field Marshal point to Ney’s name as one clue. Peter was the name of Marshal Ney’s father, Stewart was the the name of Marshal Ney’s mother. They say Marshal Ney could have escaped death at the hands of the firing squad if the soldiers were sympathetic to him and fired their shots slightly over his head. The story goes that Ney then clutched his chest and opened a “blood bladder” concealed beneath his shirt to look like a gunshot wound. Sympathetic nuns then rushed to Ney and took him away for “burial,” but instead, helped him to get to a ship to leave France.

A plaque on the mausoleum reads “In Memory of Peter Stewart Ney, A Native of France and Soldier of the French Revolution Under Napoleon Bonaparte Who Departed This Life November 15, 1846, Aged 77 Years.”

The mystery over Ney’s identity has puzzled historians around the world for generations.

“If we were to discover that the Ney here is the same Ney that is Marshal Michel Ney in France, we will, in a sense, demystify one of the great stories of world history,” said Dr. Gary Freeze, a former History professor at Catawba College and local historian. “I personally believe the two men are the same. The data is controversial, the evidence is contradictory, you simply under our current circumstances can’t know which they are.”

On Friday afternoon Ney’s remains were placed in a brass urn. The urn, and a paperweight bearing the seal of Davidson College that Peter Stewart Ney designed for the school, were placed in the mausoleum and the dirt was spread back over the site.

Kerner said that it would be several months before the DNA testing was completed and before there could possibly be an answer to a question that has swirled around the former school teacher for more than 170 years.

