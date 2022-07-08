NC DHHS Flu
Police arrest 3 after Shelby man fatally shot

The arrests were made about two weeks after his death.
Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shelby man last month.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shelby man last month.

Gastonia Police Department first reported the death of 31-year-old Keenen Banner on June 21. They said he was found off Rankin Avenue in Gastonia and later died at an area hospital.

Eric Smith, 48; Quanesha Douglas, 24; and Donald Johnson, 44; were arrested July 8.

This is a developing situation. More details will be released as they become available.

