Police arrest 3 after Shelby man fatally shot

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Shelby man last month.

Gastonia Police Department first reported the death of 31-year-old Keenen Banner on June 21. They said he was found off Rankin Avenue in Gastonia and later died at an area hospital.

Eric Smith, 48; Quanesha Douglas, 24; and Donald Johnson, 44; were arrested July 8.

