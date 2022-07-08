One dead after drowning in Lake Norman
Fire crews recovered a body from Lake Norman on Thursday evening.
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed.
Crews were searching for the missing person in the area of Pender Pointe Place.
A recovery was made Thursday evening.
More information will be added as it becomes available.
