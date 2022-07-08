NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

Fire crews recovered a body from Lake Norman on Thursday evening.
One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday.
One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday.(WCAX)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed.

Crews were searching for the missing person in the area of Pender Pointe Place.

A recovery was made Thursday evening.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: Man dies after drowning in Mint Hill backyard pool

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
A fatal crash has closed lanes on Interstate 85 South near Graham Street in Charlotte.
Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte
The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
Department of Labor investigation underway after man dies from falling off forklift

Latest News

Push for changes in pursuit policy following chase around Charlotte
Woman injured in police chase in 2018 wants changes to CMPD’s policy after this week’s pursuit
Steve Crump has been selected to receive the 2022 John Tyler Caldwell Award for the Humanities.
WBTV’s Steve Crump to Receive North Carolina Humanities’ 2022 Caldwell Award
NC communities lose water again, fed up with lack of accountability from state regulators
Push for changes in pursuit policy following chase around Charlotte
Push for changes in pursuit policy following chase around Charlotte