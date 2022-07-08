One dead after drowning in Lake Norman

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday, authorities have confirmed.

Crews were searching for the missing person in the area of Pender Pointe Place.

A recovery was made Thursday evening.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

