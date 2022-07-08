No swimming advisory issued for portion of Lake Davidson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A no swimming advisory was issued today for a cove on Lake Davidson.

The area affected is the portion of water between Windward Drive and Lake Davidson Circle.

The advisory was issued after results from routine water quality monitoring revealed elevated bacteria levels in a cove on Lake Davidson. No bacteria source was identified.

Elevated levels are likely associated with natural conditions and high temperatures that promote bacteria growth, according to a press release issued by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

Staff will monitor water quality in the area until bacteria levels are determined to be suitable for human contact at which time the no swimming advisory will be lifted.

To receive notifications of No Swimming advisories in Mecklenburg County, text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ Water Quality Program Manager, said the advisories are standard procedure.

“Since this cove on Lake Davidson is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the elevated bacteria levels and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health,” said Rozzelle in a prepared statement.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.