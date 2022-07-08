NC DHHS Flu
N.C.’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ opening in Conover

The first 100 customers will receive a free glazed donut.
An example of a Dunkin Go location.
An example of a Dunkin Go location.(DUNKIN GO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina’s first On-the-Go Dunkin’ store is opening in Conover this weekend.

This drive-thru or walk-up-only location will open Saturday at 112 Thornburg Drive. The first 100 people in line will receive a free glazed donut.

“We have observed a shift in our guests’ behavior in recent years, with more utilizing our drive-thrus and online ordering,” said franchisee Dennis Harvey in a press release. “This unique location caters to the efficiency our guests are looking for and we are thrilled to be bringing the first one of its kind to the area.”

A Free Coffee for a Year giveaway, VIP cards to the store and additional celebrations will follow at a later date.

The restaurant will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit dunkindonuts.com.

