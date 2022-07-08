‘My instinct’: Driver describes trying to stop suspect during chase

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver who attempted to stop Wednesday’s chase by ramming into the back of the suspect says it was his “instinct” that kicked in.

“My instinct. I just busted that U-turn and started chasing him,” Abraham Nassar said.

Nassar says he was in his work truck and was watching the chase coverage on his cell phone when he realized suspect Tyler Harding was driving past him.

He says he decided to get involved to help the police.

“I felt like maybe they needed help from the community itself,” he said. “Sometimes CMPD can’t solve cases or whatever the matter is without the help of the community. I feel like I was giving back to Charlotte.”

Perhaps a gift he didn’t expect: he’s now without a vehicle.

His Toyota Tundra sits in his driveway with severe damages.

“Look at it, it’s pretty bad. Now that I look at it, the whole motor is pushed in,” Nassar said.

Nassar was issued a citation for driving without a license.

He’s also called his insurance.

“It’s not looking too good at my end,” he said. “They’re saying I purposely crashed into him.”

He’s started a GoFundMe page to help get another truck. He added he’s received comments from strangers about why he decided to get involved.

“I didn’t feel like it was going to blow up like that,” Nassar said. “I just thought, you know, CMPD was going to say good job and off I go to my normal day, normal life.”

