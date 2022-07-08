NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

‘My instinct’: Driver describes trying to stop suspect during chase

A man attempted to stop a high-speed chase on Wednesday by ramming the suspect’s vehicle.
Abraham Nassar says he tried to stop the chase because it was his “instinct” that kicked in.
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A driver who attempted to stop Wednesday’s chase by ramming into the back of the suspect says it was his “instinct” that kicked in.

“My instinct. I just busted that U-turn and started chasing him,” Abraham Nassar said.

Nassar says he was in his work truck and was watching the chase coverage on his cell phone when he realized suspect Tyler Harding was driving past him.

He says he decided to get involved to help the police.

“I felt like maybe they needed help from the community itself,” he said. “Sometimes CMPD can’t solve cases or whatever the matter is without the help of the community. I feel like I was giving back to Charlotte.”

Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody

Perhaps a gift he didn’t expect: he’s now without a vehicle.

His Toyota Tundra sits in his driveway with severe damages.

“Look at it, it’s pretty bad. Now that I look at it, the whole motor is pushed in,” Nassar said.

Nassar was issued a citation for driving without a license.

He’s also called his insurance.

“It’s not looking too good at my end,” he said. “They’re saying I purposely crashed into him.”

He’s started a GoFundMe page to help get another truck. He added he’s received comments from strangers about why he decided to get involved.

“I didn’t feel like it was going to blow up like that,” Nassar said. “I just thought, you know, CMPD was going to say good job and off I go to my normal day, normal life.”

Related: Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Detectives are searching for Daniel Evan Neal, who was last seen leaving his Cherryville home.
Authorities locate missing Lincoln County man
Sarah Prestwood is charged with murder after allegedly running over and killing her brother...
Woman runs over, kills brother after argument at Newton convenience store, police say
Jonathan Bradley Moore, 32, was charged.
Deputies, dense vegetation detain man “grunting and making animalistic sounds”

Latest News

Charlotte attorney Mark Jetton said he thinks the CMPD's pursuit policy should be revisited.
Charlotte attorney weighs in on CMPD pursuit policy after Wednesday chase
Football coaches help curb violence in Gaston County
Gaston County football coaches ride along with police to help prevent violence
Football coaches help curb violence in Gaston County
Many pushing for changes in pursuit policy after wild police chase