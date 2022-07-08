Multiple pedestrians involved in accident with vehicle at Highland Games

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after an accident involving a vehicle on Thursday night at Grandfather Mountain.

Participants were preparing to run “The Bear” footrace, when the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105.

Runners had been lined up at the starting line, and were scheduled to run five miles to the top of Grandfather Mountain.

The race was part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, and was immediately canceled following the incident.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.

The remaining Highland Games activities will continue as planned, according to a Facebook post.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

