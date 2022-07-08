NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Multiple pedestrians involved in accident with vehicle at Highland Games

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., the organization said on social media.
Multiple people were involved in an accident with a vehicle on Thursday evening at Grandfather...
Multiple people were involved in an accident with a vehicle on Thursday evening at Grandfather Mountain.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple people were injured after an accident involving a vehicle on Thursday night at Grandfather Mountain.

Participants were preparing to run “The Bear” footrace, when the incident occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 221 and N.C. Highway 105.

Runners had been lined up at the starting line, and were scheduled to run five miles to the top of Grandfather Mountain.

The race was part of the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games, and was immediately canceled following the incident.

“On behalf of myself and the entire Grandfather Mountain Highland Games organization and family, we are deeply saddened by tonight’s devastating event and extend our condolences to those affected,” Grandfather Mountain Highland Games President Steve Quillin said.

The remaining Highland Games activities will continue as planned, according to a Facebook post.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Beating the heat at the Highland Games

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

High-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Hours-long high-speed chase in south Charlotte ends in crash, driver in custody
Tyler Harding, left, and Christa Harding, right, are facing charges following Wednesday's...
Police identify suspects in hours-long high-speed chase in Charlotte
French researchers, broadcasters, and local volunteers spent hours on Tuesday to try to exhume...
Researchers exhuming remains of Rowan Co. teacher to determine if he was a French military leader in Napoleon’s army
A fatal crash has closed lanes on Interstate 85 South near Graham Street in Charlotte.
Deadly crash closes lanes on I-85 S near Graham St. in Charlotte
The Rowan Sheriff's Office investigated the incident initially.
Department of Labor investigation underway after man dies from falling off forklift

Latest News

Football coaches help curb violence in Gaston County
Gaston County football coaches ride along with police to help prevent violence
Football coaches help curb violence in Gaston County
Push for changes in pursuit policy following chase around Charlotte
Woman injured in police chase in 2018 wants changes to CMPD’s policy after this week’s pursuit
One person died after drowning in Lake Norman on Thursday.
One dead after drowning in Lake Norman