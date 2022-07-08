Medic: 1 killed, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an early morning wreck on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

According to Medic, the crash happened at the 8500 block of Albemarle Road, which is close to Pine Lake.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another reportedly had serious injuries.

WBTV is working to confirm the exact time of the crash and the moments that led up to it.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.