Medic: 1 killed, another seriously hurt in east Charlotte crash

The crash happened off Albemarle Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an early morning wreck on Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

According to Medic, the crash happened at the 8500 block of Albemarle Road, which is close to Pine Lake.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another reportedly had serious injuries.

WBTV is working to confirm the exact time of the crash and the moments that led up to it.

