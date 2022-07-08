Juvenile injured after shooting at Cabarrus County apartment complex

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Concord early Friday morning.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in at approximately 2:50 a.m. for shots fired at the Patriot’s Pointe apartment complex on Zion Church Road.

Once units arrived to the scene, they found a female that was struck by a bullet when an unknown suspect fired into the room she was in.

She is currently in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3000, or you can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at their website or by calling 704-93CRIME.

Related: Shooting investigation underway in Kannapolis

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.